RUMFORD – Barbara Lee Roy Doherty, 86, died on the morning of Jan. 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with dementia at the Rumford Community Home.Barbara was born on Sept. 2, 1934, in Rumford to Aurele and Lucy Roy. Barbara graduated from St. John’s School in 1948 and attended Stephens High School, graduating in the class of 1952.Barbara was a communicant of St. Athanasius and St. John’s Church of the Holy Savior Parish in Rumford. She was a member of the alto section of the choir, a lector and an extraordinary minister.On July 21, 1956, Barbara and Raymond J. Doherty Sr. were married at St. John’s Church in Rumford. They celebrated 54 years of marriage until Ray’s passing in 2010.Barbara’s faith and her family were driving forces in her life.She lived for family get-togethers and visits to and from everyone. She also loved playing cards, knitting, and candlepin bowling; her Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy shows were mainstays as well.Barbara worked at many mom and pop stores early in her life and many local restaurants, including Freddie’s and Teena’s. She was most proud of her job at Ames Department Store, where she managed the jewelry department.Barbara is survived by her sons, Raymond Jr. (Elizabeth), Russell (Yvonne) and James, all of Rumford; grandchildren, Russell Nixon (Alecia), Ezekiel, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Victoria, Michael and Daniel Doherty; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Lilly Nixon, Eli Gilley and Hunter Colpitts; her brothers, James (Vivian) of Dixfield and Aurele Jr. (Jay) (Tammy) of Belton, Texas; her godmother, Gladys Poirier of Sarasota, Fla.; brother-in-law, Richard of Rumford; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, who all held a special place in her heart.She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Raymond Sr.; brothers, Richard, Leonard, Ernest (Popso) and Ronald.Many friends were dear to Barbara, especially her companion, Robert Bourassa, Dorothea Cayer, Dot Benedix and Sheila Bent.At Barbara’s request there will be no visitation.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held by invitation only due to COVID restrictions on Saturday January 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Athanasuis and St. John’s Church, Holy Savior Parish, 126 Maine Ave., Rumford. The service will be available via livestream on The Parish of the Holy Savior FaceBook page or You Tube Channel. Burial to be Friday, February 5 at 2 p.m. at Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, Augusta.The family would like to extend our appreciation to the staff at the Rumford Community Home and Beacon Hospice for their exceptional care.Funeral Services are provided by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, Portland.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parish of the Holy Savior Sound System Upgrade Project in Barbara’s memory.