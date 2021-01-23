TURNER – Elly Decker, 51, of Turner, Maine, went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 21, 2021, after a short brave battle with lung cancer.

Elly was born in Lewiston to Ramona Wing and Dennis Crowley Sr. on June 5, 1969. Elly was from Leeds and graduated from Leavitt Area High School with the class of ‘87. She married Mark Decker of Lewiston on Sept. 12, 1992. Elly and Mark had a love like no other, even after 34 years. Elly loved being a stay at home mom and raising their three beautiful children, Ashley, Jessica, and Matthew Decker. She enjoyed spending time with her seven beautiful grandchildren, Savannah, Mallory, Aleta, Kinsley, Cayden, Tanner, and Mason. Elly was a loving Wife, Mother, Meme, Sister and Aunt. Elly loved family and would do anything for anyone who needed her. As an Aunt, she was also like a second Mother. Elly was very selfless and put others before herself.

In Elly’s free time she enjoyed camping, beano, going to the casino, and going to lawn sales. Elly was kind, outgoing, had a great sense of humor resulting in never knowing what she was about to say. She will be missed by so many.

Elly was predeceased by her mother, Ramona Wing (Heikkinen); grandparents, Llewelyn, and Evelyn Wing; sisters, Brenda Kendrick (Hewins), Belinda Amburg and her in-laws, Bruce and Nancy Decker.

Elly is survived by her beloved husband, Mark Decker of Turner; daughters, Ashley, and Jessica Decker; son, Matthew Decker, and his wife, Joell Decker, all of Turner; her sister, Jill McDonald of Mexico and brothers, Dennis and Rocky Crowley. She’s also survived by her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The entire Decker family would like to especially thank the following people for helping care for our Mom during her journey of “Faith, Hope and Love.”

Her sister, Jill, sister-in-law, Laurie and Saundra; brother-in-law, Bruce; nieces, Terry, Crystal, Carrie, Nicole, and Caterina; nephews, Kurt, Ryan, and Lorenzo. Her best friends, Willa, Tisha and Norma.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

Family and friends are invited to attend, Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. for a memorial service at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave. Auburn, Maine.

Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

