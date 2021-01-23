SOUTH PARIS — Oxford County 4-H is offering a virtual February Sticker Workshop in partnership with Bethel Area Arts & Music (BAAM). Youth will learn how to hand draw their own stickers as well as see a demonstration on digital drawing and creating a small business.

The workshop is free to attend, and materials will be provided for the 4 p.m. session on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Register by Monday, Feb. 1, at tinyurl.com/stickerworkshop.

For more information, contact Sara King at 207-743-6329 or [email protected]

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a club for youth ages 5 to 13 who are new or interested in becoming 4-H members. Meetings will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. starting Wednesday, Feb. 17, and continuing March 17 and April 21.

The “4-H for All” club is a way for youth and families to learn about 4-H and connect with others across Maine. Youth will choose a project of their own to complete and discover how to become more involved in Maine 4-H.

The club is free to join, and registration is required. Register on the 4-H for All webpage to receive the meeting link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact King.

The 4-H and Paris Public Library are taking igloo-building indoors for a STEM challenge. The workshop will focus on the process of engineering design while building igloos with marshmallows and toothpicks, and will close with a winter story.

The virtual workshop is intended for youth grades kindergarten to five at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. Supplies needed are mini-marshmallows and toothpicks (about 20 each). Register by Friday, Feb. 12, at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/virtual-stem-activity-indoor-igloo.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact King.