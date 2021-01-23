Two pedestrians in Portland attacked a motorist with Vermont plates on Friday afternoon, saying he shouldn’t be in Maine, police said.

Around 12:22 p.m., the motorist, whom police didn’t identify, had stopped on Congress Street near Longfellow Square.

Nathaniel Glavin, 41, and Vanessa Lazaro, 22, yelled at the man, attacked him and damaged his car, the Portland Police Department said in a news release Friday night. The man was not seriously hurt.

The motorist retreated to his car as witnesses called the police. Glavin and Lazaro first attempted to pull him from the vehicle, and then fled before officers arrived, according to the release.

Police found Lazaro a short distance away. In the back of a police car, she tried to swallow a bag containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, police said. She is being treated at Maine Medical Center.

Glavin returned to the scene a short while later. After his arrest, a witness told officers that Glavin had hidden something in the bumper of a nearby car. Police found a bag with Xanax, oxycodone, crack cocaine and $2,800 in cash. Glavin was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

Lazaro and Glavin, both of whom are homeless, face a raft of charges.

Once released from the hospital, Lazaro will be charged with trafficking controlled substances, criminal mischief, assault and falsifying physical evidence, police said.

Glavin has been charged with assault, criminal mischief, falsifying physical evidence, trafficking controlled substances and four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His bail has been set at $10,000.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: