In response to the Sun Journal’s Jan. 21 story — “Divided Androscoggin commissioners bristle over masks, COVID protocols” — these so-called “defenders of liberty” shame themselves with such ignorant public comments.

This is not a political problem, but they would make it one. Our country’s founders always balanced individual liberty with a community’s obligation to protect and serve itself as a whole.

Applying our founders’ wisdom has never seemed more relevant.

Richard Forcier, Lewiston