In response to the Sun Journal’s Jan. 21 story — “Divided Androscoggin commissioners bristle over masks, COVID protocols” — these so-called “defenders of liberty” shame themselves with such ignorant public comments.
This is not a political problem, but they would make it one. Our country’s founders always balanced individual liberty with a community’s obligation to protect and serve itself as a whole.
Applying our founders’ wisdom has never seemed more relevant.
Richard Forcier, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elly Decker
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Abigail Heidi Ada “Abby” Webb
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Luka Johnson
-
Sports
Reactions to the death of Hank Aaron at age 86
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Red Sox agree to deal with Dodgers’ Hernandez