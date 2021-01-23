Saturday, January 23

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 2, Houston

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton (Junior Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Houston at Temple

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Auburn at South Carolina

FOX — Connecticut at Creighton

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — George Mason at St. Joseph’s

1 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

CBS — Baylor at Oklahoma State

ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia

ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Central Florida

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

NBCSN — La Salle at Richmond

FOX — Providence at Villanova

3 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida State

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

4 p.m.

CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin

ESPN — Duke at Louisville

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas State

FS1 — Utah Valley at St. John’s

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth

5 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Stanford

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

ESPN — Louisiana State at Kentucky

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

SECN — Mississippi State at Alabama

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Penn State

CBSSN — St. Mary’s at San Francisco

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia

ESPN2 — Colorado at Washington State

PAC-12N — Southern California at California

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Brigham Young

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Michigan State

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Brooklyn

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

7 p.m.

NESN — Philadelphia at Boston

NHLN — Montréal at Vancouver

10 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Winnipeg

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped)

SAILING

11 p.m.

NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

SKIING

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans Montana, Switzerland (taped)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria (taped)

SNOWBOARDING

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Laax, Switzerland (taped)

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Laax, Switzerland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus

