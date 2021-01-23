A woman was hospitalized after being found Friday afternoon near a mostly submerged vehicle in a marsh in Wells, police said Saturday.

Police didn’t name the woman or give any details about her age or place of residence, nor did they say how she came to be in the vehicle.

Emergency workers responded to a call around 2:15 p.m. Friday, and found the woman in a marsh at the end of Ox Cart Lane, near a “mostly submerged vehicle,” according to a Saturday news release.

Police and firefighters pulled the woman alive from the marsh, and she was taken to the hospital.

The Maine State Police Underwater Recovery Team also investigated the scene, confirming that she was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Wells Police Department gave few details about the incident in a news release Saturday, citing an ongoing investigation.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: