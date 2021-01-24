If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be put into a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We didn’t fool many people with last week’s Mystery Photo of the bells in the new Anniversary Park in New Auburn.

Anniversary Park — formerly known as “Little Andy Park” — is located off Pulsifer Street in New Auburn next to the New Auburn Social Club and Rolly’s Diner. It lies to the west of the South Bridge and at the mouth of the Little Androscoggin River. The park was transformed in 2019-2020 as part of the New Auburn Village Center Plan, which focuses on the in-town area of New Auburn, with multiple phases of improvements to the riverfront between Mill and Broad streets.

In addition to a complete reconstruction of the park, the beloved bells of St. Louis Church were restored and relocated to Anniversary Park, where they chime on the hour. The tower holding the bells is Maine’s second-highest monument.

Our winner, Susan Chervenak, of Lewiston, was chosen in a random drawing from all the correct entries and will receive a $20 Hannaford Supermarket gift card.

filed under: