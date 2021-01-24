ORLANDO, Fla. — Gordon Hayward broke a tie with a layup with 0.7 seconds left and scored 39 points in the Charlotte Hornets’ 107-104 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Hayward beat Evan Fournier off the dribble and made a left-handed layup after Orlando’s Terrence Ross tied it with a 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds to play.

The teams will meet again Monday night in Orlando.

Charlotte ended a four-game losing streak, overcoming a 14-point deficit to improve to 7-9. The Hornets opened the fourth quarter with a 25-4 run.

Hayward had his fourth 30-point game of the season. He was 15 of 25 from the field, 5 of 8 on 3-pointers and also had nine rebounds – the biggest one coming with 32 seconds remaining and the Hornets clinging to a 104-101 lead. Miles Bridges added 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

SPURS 121, WIZARDS 101: Patty Mills scored 21 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 16 and San Antonio used its depth to beat visiting Washington in the Wizards’ first game in two weeks.

The Wizards had their previous six games postponed because they did not have enough eligible players due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Washington was playing for the first time since Jan. 11.

RAPTORS 107, PACERS 102: OG Anunoby scored a season-high 30 points and made three free throws in the final minute to break a tie and help Toronto win at Indianapolis.

The Raptors have won two straight and five of their last six, including this one without injured All-Stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.

Myles Turner had 25 points and six blocks to lead the Pacers, who have lost three of four.

Toronto took control midway through the second quarter and extended the lead to 58-47 at the half. After Indiana cut the deficit to 77-75 following three quarters, the Pacers took two brief leads early in the fourth.

But the Raptors broke an 82-all tie with an 8-0 run. Indiana tied the score again with 1:07 to play, but Anunoby made three of four free throws and the Raptors scored the final five points.

CLIPPERS 108, THUNDER 101: Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and Los Angeles won at home for its seventh consecutive victory.

Leonard’s total was one off his season high, and he added nine rebounds and eight assists.

BUCKS 129, HAWKS 115: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and host Milwaukee snapped a two-game losing streak.

NOTES

HEAT: Miami is bringing back some fans, with help from some dogs.

The Heat will use coronavirus-sniffing dogs at AmericanAirlines Arena to screen fans who want to attend their games. They’ve been working on the plan for months, and the highly trained dogs have been in place for some games this season where the team has allowed a handful of guests – mostly friends and family of players and staff.

Starting this week, a limited number of ticket holders will be in the seats as well, provided they get past the dogs first.

“If you think about it, detection dogs are not new,” said Matthew Jafarian, the Heat’s executive vice president for business strategy. “You’ve seen them in airports, they’ve been used in mission critical situations by the police and the military. We’ve used them at the arena for years to detect explosives.”

The first Heat game with ticket holders is set for Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Monday is the first day that season ticket holders will be able to start securing their seats.

The coronavirus-sniffing dog idea has been put into place at airports in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Helsinki, Finland, in recent months. At Heat games, fans arriving for the game will be brought to a screening area and the detection dogs will walk past. If the dog keeps going, the fan is cleared; if the dog sits, that’s a sign it detects the virus and the fan will be denied entry.

