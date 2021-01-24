PORTLAND – Dennis G. Pineau, 76, of Portland, Maine, passed away at a local hospital on Jan. 15 2021. He was born on May 6, 1944, in Jay, Maine, the only child of John T. Pineau and Aurore Marie Bernard.He was predeceased by four brothers, Roger and Anthony Pineau as well as Bernard and Eugene Roy.He is survived by one brother, John Martin Pineau of Massachusetts and one sister, Marie Marchetti of Jay. He is also survived by longtime caregiver of 38 years, Steven D. Bailey of Portland.He worked at a paper mill in Jay and a shoe shop before putting in over 20 years at Mercy Hospital in Portland.There will be no services. Burial will be in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery in Livermore Falls.