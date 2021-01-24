LEWISTON – Kristy Anne Grover, 39, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 6, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. Kristy was born in Farmington on June 17, 1982. She was the daughter of Debra Grover and the late Frank Briseno.

Kristy was a proud mother, a loving daughter, and a fiercely loyal friend. She was always eager to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and she always tried to see the good in people. Kristy was a tough cookie with a big heart and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going to the beach, and listening to loud rock music while cleaning.

Kristy was predeceased by her father, Frank S. Briseno.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kayleigh Grover and Kaela Yonuss; her mother, Debra Grover; her sister, Tanya M. Grover, all of Lewiston; her brother, Jason S. Grover and sister-in-law Marin Grover, her niece Sophia Grover and nephew Jaxon Grover, all of Auburn.

A celebration of life will be planned and scheduled for this summer.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the emergency responders who provided aid.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers any donations will go into college funds for

Kayleigh and Kalea.

