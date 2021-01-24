WESTBROOK – Ronald “Ronnie” Bradbury, 67, passed away on Jan. 18, 2021 at his home in Westbrook. He was born on April 10, 1953, the fifth child of Charles B. Bradbury and Francis E. (Wing) Bradbury. He grew up in Rangeley and attended Rangeley schools.

He served in the Army and worked various construction jobs. Ronnie was most fond of Kennebago where he worked as a caretaker and guide for Pricilla Mason for many years. He enjoyed fly fishing and other outdoor activities.

He is survived by his brothers, Rex Bradbury and his wife, Ann of Maine, Robert Bradbury and his wife Anna of Maine, and Randy Bradbury of Virginia; his sons, Aaron Bradbury of Maine, Craig Bradbury of Virginia, and Justin Bradbury and his wife Kimberly of Pennsylvania; his grandchildren Ariel Bradbury and Max Bradbury, daughter and son of Aaron; and Waverly Bradbury and Charlie Bradbury, daughter and son of Justin and Kim Bradbury; his nephews, Charlie Bradbury, Randy Bradbury Jr., and Richard Bradbury, his nieces, Charlotte Kelly, Katie Gallant, Corey Waltman, Lindsey Bradbury, and Mariemill Giordano; plus a number of great-nephews and nieces; cousins; and friends.

Ronald is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Francis Bradbury; his brother, James Bradbury; and nephews, Guy Stevenson and Angel Rosa.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday Jan. 28, at the Wiles Remembrance Center, Adams – McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington.