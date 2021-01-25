Arrests
Androscoggin County
• Nathan May, 32, of Leeds on charges of disorderly conduct, 9:18 p.m. Sunday at 18 Dell Drive in Leeds.
• Stevin Gagne, 29, of Auburn on a charge of violating bail, 9:32 a.m. Monday on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.
Auburn
• Meghan Hildebrand, 40, of Oxford, on a warrant charging failure to appear, 11:36 a.m. at 1002 Minot Ave.
