The entire first season of “The Lost Kitchen,” a new show chronicling the nationally renowned Freedom restaurant where reservations are made by postcard, will be available for streaming Tuesday on Discovery+.
“The Lost Kitchen” is produced by Anchor Entertainment and is a Magnolia Network original series. The pilot episode, “Welcome to the Lost Kitchen,” began streaming in early January and introduced viewers to chef/owner Erin French as she works with local farmers to create her menu. The next five episodes follow French and her staff as they re-invent the restaurant in response to the pandemic.
French also has a memoir coming out in April, “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story, Remaking a Life From Scratch” (Celadon Books, $28).
