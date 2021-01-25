• Daron A. Shove, 29, Chesterville, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Jan. 23 in Chesterville, Maine State Police.

• Jason D. Masterson, 45, Wilton, domestic violence aggravated assault, Jan. 23 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Michael D. Ford, 50, Dallas Plantation, domestic violence assault, Jan. 24 in Dallas Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

