• Daron A. Shove, 29, Chesterville, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Jan. 23 in Chesterville, Maine State Police.
• Jason D. Masterson, 45, Wilton, domestic violence aggravated assault, Jan. 23 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Michael D. Ford, 50, Dallas Plantation, domestic violence assault, Jan. 24 in Dallas Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
