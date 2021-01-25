Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To consider a request to include a resolution to take action on climate pollution on the 2021 Annual Town Meeting Warrant

Item 3: To award the bid for printing the 2020 Annual Report

Item 4: To approve a resolution for membership and appointment of voting delegate representative and alternate for the Maine Service Centers Coalition for 2021

Item 5: To schedule a special meeting for Feb. 2 to vote recommendations on the proposed 2021 departmental budgets

Item 6: To approve the minutes of Jan. 12

Item 7: To discuss other business

