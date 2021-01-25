Turner Fire Department Deputy Chief Win Coleman directs trucks as they clear the scene Monday afternoon at 410 Pleasant Pond Road where a small fire on a building’s second floor was extinguished quickly. Several area departments were called for mutual aid but not needed. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

 

turner maine
