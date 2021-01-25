Editor’s note: Welcome to Question of the Week, a forum for our subscribers to sound off on what they think. Each week, we pose a question to our subscribers and ask them to tell us what’s on their minds. (You can see a past example here.) To comment, simply sign up for the Talk Platform (create your profile here) and start chatting.
This week, we want to know your thoughts on the mask mandate, specifically in our government. Should our government officials be wearing masks in public office? Is the mask mandate an overreach? Or is it appropriate protection?
Last week, we published a story about Androscoggin County officials hotly debating whether they should wear masks in public office. Science continues to suggest that masks are effective protection against the coronavirus, and Gov. Mills’ latest order asked that government officials wear masks in public office buildings for meetings open to the public.
Where do you fall, and why? Let us know in the comments below.
