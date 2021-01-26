People sure get their knickers in a knot over the darnedest things. I just read in the Jan. 21 Sun Journal where public officials holding public meetings (Androscoggin County commissioners) don’t want to obey the state mandate to wear a mask because they think it’s “unconstitutional.”

Seriously?

So, by that logic, is having to obey stop signs and red lights also considered denying constitutional rights?

For years we have simply accepted and abided by ubiquitous signs at stores that say “No shirt, no shoes, no service” and never fussed about that abridging constitutional rights. There’s no difference.

And just to be clear, none of this mask reticence in this instance or others has anything to do with the Constitution, and everything to do with continuing to scent mark one’s political turf.

Celia McGuckian, Auburn