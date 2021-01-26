LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare has hired Kara Aleixo Johnson as system director of philanthropy.

In this leadership role, Johnson is responsible for the planning and implementation of all fundraising efforts for CMH, including a portfolio of major gift prospects and donors and building broad-based private support for annual giving, endowments and capital projects.

Johnson was previously senior director of development at Mid Coast Parkview Health in Brunswick. She has also owned a business development consulting firm, held leadership roles in sales and practiced law in the areas of real estate and litigation.

Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature and political science from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, and her law degree from Suffolk University School of Law in Boston. She is a corporator of Mid Coast Hospital and has served on the board of Mid Coast Parkview Health. Johnson is also a member of the Maine Women’s Giving Tree.