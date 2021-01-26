LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare has hired Kara Aleixo Johnson as system director of philanthropy.
In this leadership role, Johnson is responsible for the planning and implementation of all fundraising efforts for CMH, including a portfolio of major gift prospects and donors and building broad-based private support for annual giving, endowments and capital projects.
Johnson was previously senior director of development at Mid Coast Parkview Health in Brunswick. She has also owned a business development consulting firm, held leadership roles in sales and practiced law in the areas of real estate and litigation.
Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature and political science from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, and her law degree from Suffolk University School of Law in Boston. She is a corporator of Mid Coast Hospital and has served on the board of Mid Coast Parkview Health. Johnson is also a member of the Maine Women’s Giving Tree.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Crime
Suspect on the lam after two police chases, in Augusta, Randolph and Pittston
-
News
Recharging batteries blamed for Lisbon apartment fire, official says
-
Business
Auburn Savings donates to Lewiston/Auburn Veterans Council
-
bPlus
Love, six feet away
-
Street Talk
Street Talk: Weird scenes inside the new normal