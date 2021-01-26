LEWISTON — A head-on crash at Sabattus and Russell streets Monday sent an unlicensed driver to the hospital, police said.

A 1998 Chrysler operated by Briana Reny, 21, of Lewiston and a 2014 Jeep driven by Martin Conley, 43, of Lewiston collided about 5:44 p.m., according to Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department. Reny was eastbound on Sabattus Street when she turned left onto Russell Street into the path of Conley, who was westbound on Sabattus Street.

St. Pierre said Reny failed to yield the right of way to Conley.

Both drivers complained of pain after the crash, police said.

Reny was taken to a nearby hospital. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

Police reported significant damage to both vehicles, which were towed from the scene.

« Previous

filed under: