Brian DuBois, left, and Marnie DuBois, both of DuBois Realty Group, present a check to Marcie Hird, membership director of the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA.

AUBURN — The DuBois Realty Group of Keller Williams Realty recently concluded its Give Where You Live giving campaign for 2020 and presented Auburn/Lewiston YMCA with a donation of $1,200 for its youth scholarship program.

DuBois Realty Group values the impact the ALYMCA and other local nonprofit organizations make in the community.

