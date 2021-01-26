AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Megan Trundy to the team at its Auburn location.

Trundy grew up in Poland and attended Edward Little High School in Auburn. She continued her education at Andover College, graduating with an associate degree in legal studies. She most recently worked as an office administrator for the last five years at an Auburn law firm.

Trundy resides in Minot with her husband, Adam, who is a second generation farm owner, and two sons, Jacob and Samuel.

