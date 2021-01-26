PHOTOS: Lisbon police detain suspect after reported stabbing
Sun Journal staff report
A suspect is patted down by police Tuesday night next to a police cruiser at Food City Plaza on Lisbon Street in Lisbon as snow begins to cover the ground. Police detained the suspect in connection with a reported stabbing. Cruisers from Lisbon, the Maine State Police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene. No other information was available late Tuesday. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A suspect sits in a police cruiser, far left, Tuesday night at Food City Plaza on Lisbon Street in Lisbon. Police detained the suspect in connection with a reported stabbing. Cruisers from Lisbon, the Maine State Police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene. No other information was available late Tuesday. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal