GREEN BAY, Wis. — All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back” with the Green Bay Packers next season.

But he added that his future isn’t necessarily in his control.

Rodgers was clarifying remarks he made Sunday after the Packers’ 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers said after the game “there’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included.”

“Obviously after the season I had, potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly spot on SiriusXM Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” “But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it.”

While discussing his postgame comments, Rodgers said Tuesday that it “just kind of hit me in the moment” as he was thinking about some teammates whose futures were uncertain. The Packers’ list of potential free agents includes All-Pro center Corey Linsley and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones among others.

Rodgers was asked Tuesday if the comment about his uncertain future was an attempt to capitalize on his leverage after a season in which he earned All-Pro honors. Rodgers threw 48 touchdown passes and five interceptions during the regular season.

“I haven’t even had the conversations yet,” Rodgers said. “This is Day 2. Yesterday was exit meetings. I had my meetings with my quarterback coach and offensive coordinator, and you say goodbye to your teammates and stuff, and you start to clear your locker out. But I’m around this week. I’m not like jetting out of town and, `Sayonara, Green Bay.’

“There’s conversations to be had. I’m going to have them with the right people. But it’s the same conversations we have every single year. There’s no big, `I’m going to come to the table with I need this, this and this.’ We have honest conversations about where we’re at every single year, whether that’s with (GM) Brian (Gutekunst), (Coach) Matt (LaFleur), (CEO) Mark (Murphy). I’ve had these conversations for years. That’s part of being a leader on the squad and having a pulse on the team and the direction we’re going.”

Rodgers has spent his entire NFL career in Green Bay and has three years remaining on the four-year, $118 million extension he signed in August 2018. The two-time MVP has said on multiple occasions that the Packers’ decision to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft complicated his hopes of finishing his career in Green Bay.

“Naturally there’s times where you let your mind go to, `Maybe I’m going to be a Packer for life,’ or, `I’m going to be like a Tim Duncan or a (Derek) Jeter or Kobe (Bryant) and play with one team my entire career,'” Rodgers said Tuesday. “I think naturally you dream about that. That’s kind of like a dream scenario. I’ve talked about that for much of my career. I think when they drafted Jordan, it was more just like the reality kicking in, going, `Hey, that’s actually never the case. There are no absolutes in this business.'”

PATRIOTS: A federal judge has ordered the destruction of video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at a massage parlor in Florida in January 2019.

It’s been two years since the 79-year-old billionaire was among more than two dozen people secretly videotaped by police during a massage parlor prostitution sting in Palm Beach County. U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II on Friday ruled that the videos of Kraft and the others must be wiped from existence, because the Jupiter (Florida) police surveillance was deemed unlawful.

The unopposed order comes four months after Palm Beach County prosecutors grudgingly threw out two misdemeanor counts against Kraft, ending the high-profile case. County and state appeals courts last year sided with arguments by Kraft’s legal team that the cops improperly used so-called “sneak-and-peek” warrants to ensnare Kraft and the others, who visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa over a period of five days in January 2019.

The appellate court found the cops messed up by recording two women and two men who got legitimate massages, rather than training their lenses only on the men paying for sexual services.

With all of the videos deemed illegal, Kraft’s legal team had been pushing for them to be erased permanently.

WASHINGTON: Washington promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach Tuesday, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL.

She is the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Coach Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

Rivera said King came to Washington eager for the opportunity and is deserving of the promotion.

“The sky is truly the limit for her,” Rivera said. “She got the chance to experience not only the in-season work that goes into being a full-time coach in this league but also the countless hours that are spent preparing in the offseason, as well.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle reserve offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was being held in jail on Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a residence in Kent, Washington.

Wheeler on Monday appeared in King County District Court, and bail was set at $400,000. He was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim and to surrender all weapons. Court records show Wheeler was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 1:19 a.m. Saturday.

Wheeler joined the Seahawks in October 2019 and played in five games this season.

RAMS: The Los Angeles Rams are openly contemplating the possibility of a near future without quarterback Jared Goff.

General Manager Les Snead echoed Coach Sean McVay’s pointed uncertainty last week about the prospects of Goff, the fifth-year starter who led the Rams to the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick’s four-year, $134 million contract starts next season, but Goff is coming off a second straight underwhelming campaign at the center of the Rams’ offense, which has declined sharply overall since its Super Bowl season.

When asked whether Goff definitely will be with the Rams in 2021, Snead replied: “What I can say is Jared Goff is a Ram in this moment, and it’s way too early to speculate. The future, that’s a beautiful mystery.”

McVay raised eyebrows last week following the Rams’ playoff loss at Green Bay when he said Goff would have to compete for a starting job just like everyone else next season – a noble sentiment, but a practical improbability for a player with $110 million guaranteed in one of the NFL’s biggest contracts.

McVay and Snead both emphasized they want more out of Goff, and their public uncertainty about the quarterback’s future could be a motivational tactic to encourage growth from a player who appears to have stagnated a bit.

« Previous

Next »