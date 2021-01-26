TURNER – Ellery Phillips Sr., 78, of Turner passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan., 15, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 21, 1942 in North Anson, the son of Iva and Micah Phillips.

Ellery is survived by his loving wife Beverly Phillips of Turner, whom was his rock throughout his battle and he cherished her like no other. He has three daughters, Shirley Phillips of Turner and her fiancé Darryl Lewis, Brenda Phillips of Turner and her fiancé Kathy-Jo Jordan, Lisa Phillips of South Paris, and her boyfriend Jordan Green, two sons Patrick Ducharme of Dixfield and his husband Denis Ducharme, and Ellery Phillips Jr. of Turner and his girlfriend Mary Hughes; and grandchildren Michael, Wyatt and Liam Phillips, Krystal Henschel and Jennifer Slocomb, who were the light of his life. Ellery also had three children from his previous marriage.

He is also survived by one sister and one brother. Ellery was predeceased by one sister. and two brothers.

Ellery spent his life loving and caring for his family until he could no longer do so. He enjoyed reading, and watching old western shows in his free time. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.