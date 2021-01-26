LEWISTON – Odelie M. Lessard, 82, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2021 at Woodlands Memory Care in Lewiston. She was born on Dec. 19, 1938 in Guerette, Maine to parents Adelard and Yvonne (Lagasse) Hebert. She was the 13th child of 19 children.Odelie (Del) grew up on a potato farm in northern Maine. She was educated in Guerette schools to the eighth grade and earned her GED in 1989 at the age of 51. In the late 1950’s she moved to Lewiston where she worked at Woolworth’s and met Donald. On June 27, 1959, Del married Donald Lessard and they purchased a home in Auburn where they raised their three children.Del worked at home sewing shoes, then she worked in a shoe shop. Lastly, she worked at General Electric until retirement in 1999. Her hobby and her gift was sewing, and she spent much of her leisure time sewing. After Donald’s death on Feb. 5, 1982, Del focused on her children and spending time with her siblings, and she moved to Lewiston. She enjoyed having family gatherings at her home with her children, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren. There were many wonderful memories made at those family gatherings. She also enjoyed getting together with her many sisters to play cards, Yahtzee, and miniature golf, and to go to the casino. She attended church regularly and leaned on her faith, especially during the more difficult times in her life.Del is survived by her three children, Susan Fish of Augusta, Philip Lessard and his wife Rachel of Greene, and Karen Rodrigue and her husband Marc of Wales; and her grandchildren. Lauren (Greg) Keches. Ryan Fish (Hunter Guarino). Scott (Emily) Lessard. Michael Lessard (Becca Paquette). Adam (Laura) Rodrigue, Cadie (Matt) Saucier, and Megan (Declan) Doyle.Survivors also include her 10 sisters, Mildred Rioux, Albertine (Rosaire) Poisson, Cecile Levesque, Madeline Bowie, Evelyn Jean, Lucille (Richard) Gilbert, Marcella Hebert, Bernadette Posnick, Janet Baron and Sandra Dumais, and her three brothers, Roger (Theresa) Hebert, Reginald (Claudette) Hebert and Marcel (Rita) Hebert; as well as her beloved brothers and sisters-in-law on the Lessard side.She was predeceased by her husband, Donald; her sisters, Verna Levesque and Lorena Sedgeleyand her brothers, Clifford, Robert and Ronald Hebert.Funeral services honoring Del’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday Jan. 28 at the funeral home. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. All attendees must abide by current Maine CDC regulations with face coverings and social distancing rules apply.Online webcasting of service and sharing of memories may be viewed at http://www.lynchbrothers.comMemorial donationsin Del’s memory maybe made to:Androscoggin HomeCare and Hospice13 Strawberry Ave.,Lewiston or to:Woodlands Memory Care45 Mollison WayLewiston, ME 04240 ﻿

