LEWISTON – Georgette G. Belanger, 94, of College St., Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Montello Manor Nursing Home after a long illness. She was born in Lewiston on Oct. 12, 1926, daughter of the late Arthur and Albertine (Houle) Girardin.

Georgette married the love of her life, Bertrand on June 24, 1950 at St. Louis Church. They were married for 62 years before Bert passed away in 2012. She worked for many years at Clark Shoe, then worked in the kitchen at the Montello Manor Nursing Home. She was a member of The Prince of Parish of Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica.

Georgette enjoyed being a wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Her favorite things were spending time with her family; going out to eat and family get-togethers. She was always happy around people and enjoyed taking care of people.

She was predeceased by husband Bertrand in 2012; her son Gerry in 1954; her sisters, Cecile, Lucy, Jeanne, Henriette, Lorette, Theresa, Muriel and Yvette (Kate) and her brothers, Romeo (Tom) and sister-in-law Ida Girardin, Bert Marcel (Mike) and his wife Muriel, and Robert (Bob) and his wife Lorraine Girardin.

Georgette is survived by her daughter Louise Belanger of Lewiston, two sons, Raymond Belanger Lewiston, and Phil Belanger of Waltham, Mass.; three grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, and Jonathan; great-granddaughter, Katia and great-grandson Gabriel; brother-in-law Wilfred (Bill) Berube; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

﻿Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston on Wednesday Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11 a.m. In House, followed by committal services at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

