BUCKFIELD – Kathryn Gail Hanning passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Jan. 23, 2021. She was born on August 17, 1945, the daughter of Dexter and Ethel Averill of Buckfield.She was educated in Buckfield schools and graduated in 1963 and was a lifetime resident of the Buckfield community. She married her high school boyfriend, Joseph G. Bedard, in May of 1963, with whom she had two children, Joseph “Bub” G Bedard II and Harriett “Hattie” Bedard.She was remarried to Gary B Hanning on April 20, 1974, who had three children Gary, Kari and Staci. They moved to 174 Sumner Road, Buckfield where they cleared land, and made a home together, raising their five children together combined. Kathy was a devoted wife, mother and good friend to many people. She deeply loved her children. She also was very loving and compassionate to animals, especially her dogs.Kathy loved summer time and being outside in the sunshine. She enjoyed her vegetable garden and was a wonderful cook, making the most delicious holiday dinner for large groups of family and could handle a crowd! She had a passion for playing cards and going to Foxwoods for fun, gambling with her girlfriends.Along with being a wife and mother to five children, she worked hard at various jobs throughout the years. She was a dishwasher in the kitchen at Buckfield Jr/Sr High School, packed apples at Maine Apple Growers, and also worked at Maine Wood Products for several years. She finished her working career as a janitor at the Hartford/Sumner Elementary School from 1994-2010, where she made many friendships.Kathy will be remembered enjoying time with her grandchildren, laughing at anything funny on TV, scratching scratch tickets, fishing and boating with family. She was incredibly generous with her time, advice and a large helping of food (or dessert) to anyone who entered her home. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Kathy leaves behind her husband Gary Hanning of 47 years; sons Joseph “Bub” Bedard II of Hartford, Gary “Jeep” Hanning II and wife Jo-Ann of Lisbon, daughters Harriett “Hattie” Bedard and longtime companion Paul Murphy of Buckfield, Kari Chretien and husband Bert of Turner, and Staci Hanning-Riccio and husband Scott of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Joey, Cassidy, Marisa, Amanda, Zachary, Jason Alisha, Kaitynn, Rachel and Joshua; four great-grandchildren, Emery, Elizabeth, Emma, Adley; siblings, Carol Goodman of Texas, Dexter Averill and longtime companion Joyce of Wiscasset, Michael Averill and wife Jane of Buckfield. She was predeceased by her parents Dexter and Ethel Averill; younger brother Edward Averill; and nephew Anthony Gray. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers,donations in her memory may be made to:Dementia Society of AmericaPO Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901