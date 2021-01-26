LEWISTON – Rev. Calvin M. Goodwin, FSSP, died peacefully after a long illness on Jan. 22, 2021.

Son of Calvin and Rose Goodwin, Fr. Goodwin was born and grew up in Norwalk, Conn. After graduating from Fairfield University, Father entered the Society of Jesus and was ordained a priest in June 1979.

Father Goodwin was a beloved teacher of classics at Cheverus High School in Portland, Maine, for more than 20 years. During this time, he celebrated the Latin Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland, Maine. This was the ministry dearest to his heart.

In 2000, Father entered the order of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter and taught Latin at the seminary in Nebraska. There he was a mentor to many young priests in their formation studies.

Father retired to Lewiston, Maine, in 2010. For the past four years he has been a patient at the d’Youville Pavilion at St. Mary’s Hospital. The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to the staff of d’Youville for their loving care during this time.

Funeral and burial services will take place 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church, 669 West Avenue, Norwalk, Conn., 06850

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.