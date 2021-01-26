ARRESTS

Androscoggin

• Jeremy Brooks, 47, of Buckfield, on a warrant charging domestic violence assault, and charges of obstructing report of a crime and reckless conduct, at 11:25 p.m. on Teague Road in Turner.

Lewiston

• Kyle Farmer, 21, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, at 6 p.m. on Bartlett Street.

ACCIDENTS

• A vehicle driven by Muriel J Belanger, 88, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Joao Massela, 46, of Lewiston, while turning onto Bartlett Street from Sabattus Street at 1:52 p.m. Friday. The 2002 Subaru driven by Belanger received functional damage and the 2014 Nissan driven by Massela was towed due to disabling damage.

• A vehicle driven by Brianna Reny, 21, of Lewiston, struck a vehicle driven by Martin Conley, 43, of Lewiston, while making a left turn at Sabattus and Russell streets at 5:44 p.m. Monday. The 1998 Chrysler driven by Reny and owned by Angela Reny of Auburn and the 2014 Jeep driven and owned by Conley were towed due to disabling damage.

