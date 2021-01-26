LISBON — A family of four were not able to return to their apartment after recharging batteries caused a fire in a bedroom Friday.

Deputy Fire Chief Bob Robitaille said the fire was called in shortly before 11 a.m. at 238 Ridge Road.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries being recharged on a blanket in a second floor bedroom. The blanket caught on fire, spread to the bed and other contents in the room, Robitaille said.

The apartment was half of a duplex in the building. Although the family of four was unable to return to their apartment due to extensive fire and smoke damage to the bedroom and hallway, the residents in the other half of the duplex were able to return to their apartment, Robitaille said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes and quickly knocked down the fire, Robitaille said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

