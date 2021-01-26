Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83940921727?pwd=cUJjMW9FYnY1bU96dGRRQzFTbjh2UT09

Added on Jan. 22, 2021 – XI. Executive Session

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the chairperson

A. Good news stories from board / administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, retirements

VI. Presentations

A. COVID-19 response process – RSU 9 nursing team / Laura Columbia

B. Winter sports update – Chad Brackett

C. CRF and ESSER funding – executive summary – Sue Pratt

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from January 12, 2021

Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee reports

A. Operations – none

B. Personnel & Finance – none

C. Educational Policy – none

D. Drop-Out Prevention – none

IX. New business

A. Winter sports

B. First and final readings

1. ACAB – Harassment and Sexual Harassment of School Employees

Next Scheduled Meetings

Feb. 9, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Feb. 23, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee Meetings

Operations – Feb. 2, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Personnel & Finance – Feb. 2, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Educational Policy – Feb. 2, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD

« Previous

Next »

filed under: