Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83940921727?pwd=cUJjMW9FYnY1bU96dGRRQzFTbjh2UT09
Added on Jan. 22, 2021 – XI. Executive Session
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from board / administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, retirements
VI. Presentations
A. COVID-19 response process – RSU 9 nursing team / Laura Columbia
B. Winter sports update – Chad Brackett
C. CRF and ESSER funding – executive summary – Sue Pratt
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from January 12, 2021
Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee reports
A. Operations – none
B. Personnel & Finance – none
C. Educational Policy – none
D. Drop-Out Prevention – none
IX. New business
A. Winter sports
B. First and final readings
1. ACAB – Harassment and Sexual Harassment of School Employees
Next Scheduled Meetings
Feb. 9, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Feb. 23, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Committee Meetings
Operations – Feb. 2, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Personnel & Finance – Feb. 2, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Educational Policy – Feb. 2, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD
