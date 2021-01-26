SOUTH PORTLAND — Sebago Technics, a civil engineering, survey, transportation, landscape architecture and environmental services consulting firm, has acquired Sawyer Engineering and Surveying of Bridgton.

Sawyer Engineering and Surveying has provided engineering, surveying and septic design services to the Lakes Region for more than 40 years. The firm was founded and owned by George Sawyer. He will stay on as the company transitions the business and clients to Sebago.

For Sawyer Engineering and Surveying, the sale is a means of ownership, client and employee succession to assure that all are transitioned to a respected and like-minded company. For Sebago, the acquisition is a strategic opportunity geographically founded on Sawyer Engineering and Surveying’s longtime clients and reputation. Clients and projects in the region will benefit from Sebago’s expanded services in areas such as landscape architecture, traffic/transportation engineering, high definition laser scanning, construction inspection and environmental services. The result will be greater opportunities for Sebago, its employee-owners and Sawyer Engineering and Surveying clients. The company will operate as Sawyer Engineering and Surveying – a division of Sebago Technics in the short-term, to transition clients, projects and others.

