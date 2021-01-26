Tuesday, January 26
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Texas
ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Memphis
SECN — Mississippi State at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at Providence
FS1 — Butler at Connecticut
9 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Duke
ESPN2 — Missouri at Auburn
SECN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Louisville
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Henry Aaron Celebration of Life
3 p.m.
MLBN — Hall of Fame Election Announcement 2021
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — LA Clippers at Atlanta
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NESN — Pittsburgh at Boston
NBCSN — NY Islanders at Washington
SKIING
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria (taped)
12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kronplatz, Italy (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion
