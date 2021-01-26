We write to express our solidarity with our Lewiston-Auburn communities, who continue to feel the effects of the COVID pandemic.
The toll on lives, jobs, and opportunities has been staggering. Our young people’s education and connections have suffered much disruption, and the routine and rhythm of our daily lives have been unimaginably altered. Yet, throughout, we have witnessed remarkable acts of kindness, as neighbors, friends, and others reach out to offer comfort, succor, and assistance.
As Bahá’ís, we are committed to the oneness of the human family and to the spiritual (and material) well-being of society. The pandemic has occasioned much pain and suffering but also an opening to forge closer bonds of friendship, build relationships anew, and reshape our collective lives to reflect mutual respect, equality, and inclusion.
If there is a silver lining to this tragedy, it is that we have become acutely conscious of our connectedness. We have felt gratitude for the many offers of assistance from unexpected quarters, and we have come to appreciate the importance of a kind word or gesture.
It’s our ardent prayer that all of us who call greater Lewiston-Auburn home will embrace this opportunity to build a more vibrant, loving, and safe community in the still-challenging days ahead.
As the Bahá’í writings state, “Do not be content with showing friendship in words alone, let your heart burn with loving kindness for all who may cross your path.”
With sincerity and hope,
Tim Griffin and Louise Ingraham, Baha’i communities of Lewiston-Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts Jr.: No way to ‘unite’ with racism, anti-Semitism or homophobia
-
Horoscope
CAPRICORN: Look over your options and weigh the pros and cons
-
Dr. Roach
The relationship between blood-pressure meds and tinnitus
-
Dear Abby
Marriage is a sticking point for old friends reconnecting
-
Maine
Vermonter who made Bernie Sanders’ famous mittens credits South Portland teacher