LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library’s online catalog has some new features that will help patrons find more books.

While searching titles, look under “Extra Data” for features such as information on the author, reviews, awards, reading level and book profiles. Readers may also click on “You May Also Like” to find books that are similar to favorites.

A new online program in February will be Cultivating Compassion on Facebook, mindful activities to help connect with and cultivate compassion, at 4 p.m. Thursdays. The Armchair Traveler game continues at 1 p.m. Tuesdays on Facebook.

Online Story Time will provide songs and rhymes at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. A special Valentine’s Day Story Time will be held Feb. 10. Watch Bonkers for Books at noon Saturdays, Feb. 13 and 27, for book recommendations and to see what is new on the shelves.

This month’s book club selection is “Hidden History of Maine” by Harry Gratwick. The discussion will take place over Zoom at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Those who wish a copy of the book and an email invite to the Zoom meeting should contact the library.

The library will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, in observance of President’s Day.

Treat Memorial Library is providing curbside service only at this time. Pick-up of books and other materials is available Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays. Curbside menus will also be available to help with book selection. Staff will be available to assist with printing, copies and faxing through curbside. Inter-library loan services will also still be available. Call 207-897-3631 for information.