100 Years Ago: 1921

There was a remarkable congregation at the Elm St. Universalist church. Auburn, Sunday. when Dr. Roderick J. Mooney spoke on “Thy Shalt Not Bear False Witness Against Thy Neighbor.” The Social Club of the church will hold Its regular monthly meeting and supper Tuesday evening In the vestry.

50 Years Ago: 1971

A dance will be held on Feb. 18 by members of the St Joseph’s School PTA In the school auditorium. It will be unique in that families are getting together to plan the affair. Dancing is scheduled from 8 o’clock until midnight after which a buffet will be served.

25 Years Ago: 1996

Pageant officials announced that Feb. 2 is the final deadline for applications for the Miss Maine USA Pageant, an event to be staged in South Portland in March. The Miss Maine USA Pageant is the official preliminary to the Miss USA-Miss Universe Contest. There is no performing talent requirement. All judging is based on poise, personality and beauty of face and figure. Applicants must be at least 17 years of age and under 26 years of age by Feb. 1, never married and at least a six-month resident of Maine. College dorm students are eligible.

