Mid Maine Vettes Corvette Club elects 2021 officers
The Mid Maine Vettes Corvette Club held its annual Christmas party at the Village Inn in Auburn, during which it planned events and elected officers. From the left are the new club officers for 2021: Melody Fox, secretary; Brent Fox, social director; Richard Therrien, treasurer; Raymond Faucher, president; and Chuck Mailhot, vice president. During the winter, the club will meet the third Saturday of each month for dinner at a Lewiston/Auburn restaurant. Members scheduled several Corvette cruise ride/dinner activities for next summer. Gift certificate winners were Brent and Melody Fox, Dick and Pauline Therrien, Chuck Mailhot, Steve and Tina Hodge, Larry and Karen Dan, Andrew and Ashley Faucher and Ray Faucher. Corvette owners interested in more information on the club can visit midmainevettes.com or call Ray Faucher at 207-754-1323. Contributed