PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris swished a jumper with 3 seconds left, ending the Lakers’ 13-0 run and sending the Philadelphia 76ers to a 107-106 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 1:05 left that pulled the Lakers to 105-104. LeBron James hit Anthony Davis for the go-ahead basket with 11.2 seconds to go for a 106-105 lead and cap that run.

Harris scored 24 points. Joel Embiid had 28 and Ben Simmons had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

James scored 34 points and Davis had 23.

Embiid appeared to have hurt his back when he was knocked down by James.

Embiid, the All-Star center off to the best start of his career, drove down the baseline for an attempted right-handed dunk when James pushed him in flight. Embiid crashed hard on his tailbone, immediately grabbed his back and writhed on the court in pain as James simply looked down and walked past him. After a short video review, James was hit with a flagrant 1 – “unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent” – and Embiid sank both free throws.

Embiid was quickly hit with his own flagrant when his elbow connected with Davis’ face on a drive to bucket.

Embiid has a history of back issues and sat out Monday’s loss at Detroit with back tightness. He sat alone on a cool-down seat behind the basket for nearly the first 5 minutes of the fourth quarter. Embiid returned and threw his hands in the air in celebration when he buried a shot that gave the Sixers a 10-point lead.

The James-Embiid flagrant took center stage in a game between teams that entered with the best records in their conference. The 76ers lead the East at 13-6 and the Lakers are 14-5 in the West.

The Lakers suffered their first road loss of the season in 11 games.

Embiid went straight up and blocked James in the first quarter and Danny Green buried a 3 in transition for a 34-18 lead that put the Sixers in control.

NETS 132, HAWKS 128: Kevin Durant scored 32 points and James Harden had 31 to lead a productive night for Brooklyn’s big three scorers and the Nets won at Atlanta in overtime.

Harden added 15 assists and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points for Brooklyn.

Trae Young had 28 points and 14 assists for Atlanta.

BUCKS 115, RAPTORS 108: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, and Donte DeVincenzo sparked a five-point sequence in the fourth quarter that helped visiting Milwaukee pull away from Toronto.

The Bucks were leading by three points after a dunk by DeVincenzo, who followed with a steal and drew a flagrant foul on Kyle Lowry. After DeVincenzo made the two free throws, the Bucks took the ball out of bounds and Bryn Forbes nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 92-84 with 9:54 left.

The big play helped the Bucks hold off the Raptors down the stretch despite a 14-point scoring burst by Lowry and a two-minute stretch in which Antetokounmpo sat out after getting hit in the face.

NUGGETS 109, HEAT 82: Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds as visiting Denver won its fifth straight, building a 25-point halftime lead.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, JaMychal Green added 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 for Denver, which improved to 4-0 on its five-game trip – the first time the Nuggets have won four games on a trip of any length since December 2013. A win Friday in San Antonio would give Denver its first 5-0 road swing since January 2012.

PACERS 116, HORNETS 106: Doug McDermott had 28 points, Damontas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and visiting Indiana beat Charlotte.

Sabonis, who was questionable coming into the game with a bruised knee, started and finished 9 of 10 from the field.

Malcom Brogdon had 25 points and Justin Holiday chipped in 19 points for the Pacers, who have won 3 of 4.

Terry Rozier had 20 points for the Hornets, who have dropped 6 of 7.

KINGS 121, MAGIC 107: Buddy Hield scored a season-best 29 points, hitting hit seven 3-pointers, and visiting Sacramento beat Orlando.

The Kings led by 11 in the first period, by 17 before halftime and by as much as 22 in the third quarter of the wire-to-wire victory. The Magic never got closer than 10 in the second half in dropping to 4-5 at home this season.

CAVALIERS 122, PISTONS 107: Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team as Cleveland won at home.

Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 9-9.

Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight turnovers for Detroit. The Pistons have the worst road record in the Eastern Conference at 1-7. Grant made 10 of 10 free throws.

NOTES

NUGGETS: Denver guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a shot to the groin area of Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr.

Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night. The Nuggets won 117-113.

Murray stumbled backward after colliding with Hardaway as Denver was setting up on offense. Murray got up and reached between Hardaway’s legs with his right arm, prompting Hardaway to double over.

The official closest to the contact blew the whistle to stop play with 4:51 left in the third quarter and conferred with the other referees. The initial call was a foul on Murray, and it was upgraded to a flagrant-2 foul after a video review.

ALL-STAR VOTING: NBA All-Star voting opens Thursday, without any final determination yet if there will be an actual All-Star Game this season.

The league said Wednesday that “discussions surrounding a potential NBA All-Star Game are ongoing.” The Associated Press reported Monday that there have been talks about having an All-Star Game that would benefit historically Black institutions and COVID-19 relief, though no plan has been finalized.

But the league also wants players worthy of being named All-Stars this season to get their due, whether the game is played or not. Voting opens at noon on Thursday and will run through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16.

“Naming NBA All-Stars is an annual tradition that honors an exclusive group of players for extraordinary performances during the season,” Byron Spruell, the NBA’s President of League Operations, said in a statement released to AP. “We look forward to recognizing the best of the best this season.”

The process will be the same as in recent years: All-Star starters will be selected in a formula that is 50% based on fan voting, 25% based on the votes of a media panel, and 25% based on votes from NBA players. Fans can vote in a variety of methods, including the NBA app, NBA.com and on Twitter.

There will be three frontcourt players and two guards selected from each conference as starters. The All-Star starters will be announced on Feb. 18. The All-Star reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, will be revealed on Feb. 23.

Many decisions about the game itself, if it happens, still need to be finalized. Atlanta has been mentioned as a location. It’s also unknown if the game would have the same format as a year ago, when the NBA changed the rules to make the game much more competitive.

