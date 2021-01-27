ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 38 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers 108-99 on Tuesday night, ending the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak.

The Clippers were without three starters. Leading scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out due to health and safety protocols. Guard Patrick Beverley missed the game with right knee soreness.

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Serge Ibaka had 15 points.

De’Andre Hunter had 22 points for Atlanta. Clint Capela collected 13 points and 19 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter gave the Hawks a fourth-quarter push by scoring each of his 13 points in the final quarter. Huerter made consecutive 3-pointers after Los Angeles pulled even at 79-all, giving Atlanta the lead for good.

Three free throws by Young gave the Hawks a 95-85 lead. Jackson’s three-point play trimmed the advantage to 101-96, but Huerter answered with his third 3-pointer of the period.

Young scored 14 points in the third period.

Teams are not allowed to reveal if players in the health and safety protocol have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing and inconclusive test results also could place players in the protocol.

Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue said before the game Leonard and George “are feeling well.”

Leonard is averaging 25.9 points and George is right behind at 23.9, leaving a significant scoring void.

“Our guys are up for the challenge,” Lue said. “No excuses. … Hopefully they can get back and join the team soon.”

The Clippers’ new lineup struggled early on with perimeter shooting. Los Angeles made only two of its first 11 3-point shots.

ROCKETS 107, WIZARDS 88: John Wall scored 24 points in his first game against his former team, leading Houston over visiting Washington.

Wall was selected by Washington with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft and spent his entire career with the Wizards before he was traded to Houston in December for Russell Westbrook and a future first-round pick.

Victor Oladipo and Eric Gordon added 20 points apiece to help the Rockets to their third straight win.

Washington’s Bradley Beal scored 33 points to give him at least 25 in each of his 12 games this season, extending a franchise record. Westbrook, who spent just one season in Houston, had 19 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

NOTES

BULLS: Center Wendell Carter Jr. is expected to miss at least another month because of a bruised right quadriceps after an MRI confirmed the original diagnosis, the team announced.

Carter, averaging 12.8 points and eight rebounds, sat out the past three games following a collision in practice. The team said he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.