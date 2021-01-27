NEW SHARON — Police say that Robert Dapolito of New Sharon, who killed his longtime domestic partner and then took his own life, is most likely related to a man who killed his wife in 2010, according to Katharine England, spokeswoman for the Maine State Police.

On Monday, State Police were called to do a welfare check at the Dapolito residence on Hovey Road. At the home, a state trooper and a Franklin County deputy discovered the bodies of Robert and Jessica Dapolito.

Even though Jessica used the last name “Dapolito,” the two never married but had been in relationship for about 23 years, according to Jessica’s aunt, Suzanne Bourque of Biddeford.

According to police, Robert Dapolito shot and killed Jessica in their home before turning the gun on himself.

He has one brother, Patrick Dapolito, who is younger by five years.

In 2012, Patrick Dapolito was sentenced to 55 years in prison for shooting and killing his wife, Kelly Winslow, at their home in Limington in March 2010, according to published reports.

The couple had married in December 2009.

Now 50 years old, Patrick Dapolito is currently serving that sentence at the Maine State Prison and is not eligible for release until 2059.

“We can confirm that they are most likely related,” England wrote in an email Tuesday. Police “are still investigating and exploring their familial relationship,” she explained.

Maine State Police did confirm for WGME that the two Dapolito men were related.

Robert and Patrick were brothers, according to multiple posts on their respective Facebook pages, and family photos on Robert Dapolito’s page show the two men together at what appear to be family gatherings.

In 2012, Robert — known as Bob — posted, “Pat, you are my brother and believe you are innocent of this hideous charge, and to those that believe differently don’t know you. To all the haters and non believers, they may as well delete me from their profile, as well as yours. I love you and can’t wait till you are with us again. Dunkin and Mc Ds on me. I love you, stay strong, and know your family is behind you. You will be vindicated soon. I Love You!”

During his murder trial the younger Dapolito offered testimony recounting the day of his wife’s killing, telling the court that after discovering his wife’s body he had reached out to his father, who lives in Florida. He didn’t tell his father that Winslow was dead, but it was clear that Patrick Dapolito was distraught, so his brother came to the house. Patrick Dapolito testified that, without telling his brother that Winslow was dead, he put Winslow’s body in his brother’s truck and drove the truck to Upton, where he hid her body.

But, according to an affidavit sworn out by state police Detective Marl Holmquist in support of a murder charge, in the days following Winslow’s murder Patrick Dapolito told police he called his brother, Robert J. Dapolito, and asked him to bring his truck to Limington from his home in New Sharon.

When Patrick Dapolito showed his brother the body, he said, his brother “freaked out,” but Dapolito forced him to help load the body into the truck. Patrick Dapolito also took two bags of bloody clothing and towels to the truck and put the gun in the cab, according to the affidavit.

Patrick Dapolito took Winslow’s body to his parents’ property in Upton, in western Maine. Authorities later found the body under a tarp weighted down with pieces of wood.

“I promised her I’d be back in three days,” Dapolito testified, according to Portland Press Herald coverage of the trial.

According to police, as reported by the Portland Press Herald at the time, the day after Winslow was killed, Patrick Dapolito drove to his brother’s house but his brother refused to take the pickup back because the bed was covered with blood.

When police later searched Robert Dapolito’s truck, they found blood in it along with a 9mm Parabellum semiautomatic pistol in the cab.

According to the affidavit, Patrick Dapolito also told police that he had forgotten to leave the bags of bloody clothing with the body, so he burned them in a woodstove at his brother’s house, where the burned clothes were later found by police.

While Patrick testified that he hadn’t told his father about Winslow’s death, according to the police affidavit, he did tell his father about the shooting and that the gun “just went off.”

The newlyweds had been scheduled to fly to Florida the following day to visit the elder Dapolito, and he suggested Patrick make the trip anyway and the two men would drive back to Maine together. The father also suggested to his son he should “not to do anything stupid,” according to the affidavit.

Winslow was killed in March 2010. On the one-year anniversary of her death, Robert and Jessica Dapolito each posted loving comments in her memory on Robert’s FB page. Jessica posted: “She was the most patient, loving, and caring sister in law. Love you dearly and are missed tremendously!!!”

The elder Robert Dapolito still lives in Florida. Their mother, Margaret Dapolito, died in 2017. Her obituary did not name her adult children, but referred to them only as “her two sons who she affectionately referred to as ‘nitro’ and ‘glycerin.'”

This story will be updated.

