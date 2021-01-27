YORBA LINDA, Calif. – Myra Miles, 84, of Yorba Linda, Calif. passed away after a stroke on Jan. 20, 2021 in a private nursing facility.

Myra was born in Helsinki, Finland June 27, 1936, and after the end of World War II she emigrated to the United States in 1948 at 12 years old with her parents and baby sister to join family in New York. Shortly after, they moved to South Paris, Maine and eventually the family settled in West Paris, Maine where Myra was raised.

She attended West Paris High School and graduated in the Class of 1956. In high school, Myra played girls basketball and also violin in the orchestra. She taught herself to play piano/organ and she loved music and dancing where she met and married Bert Noble in 1956 and they had three children, a baby boy (who didn’t survive), and two girls, Kimberley and Christine. Bert passed away in 1969. Myra remarried in 1972 to Donald Miles of Auburn where she and her daughters relocated and combined families with Don’s children.

Myra worked for several years in Accounting for Cornwall Industries in South Paris, Callahan Construction in Auburn, and finished out her career at the City of Auburn Finance Department before retiring in 1999. Myra enjoyed a long and happy 35-year marriage to Don Miles until his passing in 2007.

Myra loved camping trips with the large Miles family, traveling and cruises, spending weekends at the family cottage they built on Pleasant Pond in West Sumner, enjoyed the sauna and lake, parties, potlucks and BBQ’s, and time with friends and family along with visiting her family in California. Her hobbies were Bingo, Cribbage/card games, and especially jokes and pranks to make people laugh. Myra enjoyed making friends wherever she went and joined the Yorba Linda Woman’s Club, along with her daughter Kim, from 2012-2019. She attended United Methodist Church of Auburn for many years before moving to California in 2012 and then continued her worship at Yorba Linda United Methodist Church.

Myra is survived by her sister Aino Drouin (Paul) of Naples, Fla.; two daughters, Kim Cantrell (Jeff) of Yorba Linda, Calif. and Christine Miles of Murrieta, Calif., and step-children Rick Miles (Betty) of Auburn, Janet Miles (Tom) of Livermore, Michael Miles (Grace) of Portland, and Patricia Doucette (Richard) of Hopkinton, Mass.; grandchildren, Roxanne Morgan of Yorba Linda, Calif., Kyle Cantrell (Nicole) of Long Beach, Calif., and Joseph Doucette (Mary Beth) of Framingham, Mass.; and four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Kaleb and Martta Halme, husband Donald Miles; and infant Blaine Noble and step-son Daniel Miles.

A Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn where her remains will be buried beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made

in her memory to the:

Yorba Linda

Woman’s Club

c/o Scholarship Fund

P. O. Box 91

Yorba Linda, CA 92885

