WEST CHESTER, Ohio – US ARMY RESERVE Raymond W. LaRue, 86, formerly of Lewiston, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in West Chester, Ohio. He was the beloved husband of Carmen (nee Poisson) of 63 years, father of Sheila Libby, Carol (David) Damon and James (Karen) LaRue, grandfather of five and great-grandfather of one. He is also survived by many nieces, nephew and cousins.

Memorial Mass will be at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040 on Friday, Jan. 29, at 11a.m. The mass will be live streamed on the church’s website. To share a story or send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com

Memorial contributions may be sent to your local

SPCA animal shelter