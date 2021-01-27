JAY – Real “Al” R. Couture, 90, of Jay passed away peacefully at his home in Jay Jan. 25, 2021. Al was born on Feb. 27, 1930 in Chisholm, one of five children to Josephat and Blanche (Bizier) Couture.

Al attended schools in Jay and received his diploma upon returning from the army. Al served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1950. He married his wife, Florence (Poulin) Couture on June 27, 1952 and had two children, Debbie Couture (deceased) and Gary Couture of Delray Beach, Fla. He had a long career at the Otis Mill for James River and International Paper Company in Chisholm, retiring in 1990.

He was a lifelong member of the St. Rose of Lima church. He was a charter member of the AMVETs in Jay. Al was an avid snowmobiler, boater, fisherman and mechanic. He especially loved his time on his “farm” in Jay. Many will remember Al for the great times they had in Eustis at Hillbilly Haven and Moosehead Lake enjoying the outdoors. He will be fondly remembered by many for the annual 4th of July picnics and fireworks which drew large crowds of family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Florence Couture; his son Gary Couture and his wife Karen Stocks Couture of Delray Beach, Fla.; his granddaughter Samantha Couture of Miami, Fla.; his brother Rene Couture and his wife Joyce of Jay; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Debbie Couture; brother Paul Couture and his wife Irene, sister Jeanne d’arc Tardiff and her husband Andy; sister Arlene Doiron and her husband Norman.

Special thanks to the VA Maine Healthcare System, the Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, his nurses Susan and Penny, and all of the other nurses & CNA’s for their loving care. Rest in peace Al. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial with Full Military Honors will be held Friday Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be held prior to the mass from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. A celebration of Al’s life will be held July 4, 2021 at his home.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the:

Androscoggin Home

Healthcare & Hospice

in Real “Al” Couture’s Memory

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240