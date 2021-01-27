SOUTH PARIS – Roland St. Amour, 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2021 at the Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris Maine.

Roland was born to Walter and Melanie (Letourneau) St. Amour of Prospect Ave.. Lewiston. on May 4, 1923. Just after High School at the age of 19 he was drafted in the US Army and trained as a gunner, consequently assigned to the 3rd Armored Division attached to the 486 Armored Anti-Aircraft Battalion. He landed at Omaha Beach during the invasion in June 1944 and saw action in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Ardennes-Alsace in Central Europe. Also, during WWII he was involved in the liberation of Dora-Nordhausen Concentration Camp, a story of war he did not speak of often. He was honorably discharged in December of 1945.

After the war he worked for a time in Connecticut but returned to Lewiston. Attending the wedding reception of a family friend he met the love of his life, Rena Caron. They married on Sept. 6, 1948, at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn . Subsequently they built a new home on Webber Avenue in Lewiston. He was employed by Bates Manufacturing for over 30 years and retired as a supervisor in the Dye house. While at Bates he also worked selling Rawleigh products door to door on nights and weekends.

After retirement from Bates he began working at Shaw’s on Lisbon Street and then East Ave. He enjoyed helping customers and associates. He was Shaw’s employee of the year in 2001. He truly retired after working 15 years for Shaw’s Supermarket.

Prior to and during his retirement, he and Rena enjoyed being with the grandchildren and traveling with friends and family to various states and international destinations, including Washington DC, Hawaii, Alaska and revisiting Normandy France.

After 60 years on Webber Avenue, he moved to St Mary’s Residences in 2015 then to Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris, Maine, in 2018. Roland was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Holy Cross Council since 1981.

Roland was predeceased by his parents Walter and Melanie; brother Leopaul St. Amour and sister Theresa Montminy.

Roland is survived by his wife of 72 years, Rena, who resides in South Paris; children Robert St. Amour of Bryan Texas, Michael St. Amour of Lewiston, Joline (Michael) Colby and Paul (Leola) St. Amour of Poland, Maine; grandchildren Joshua, Jacob and Nicholas Colby and Sarah St Amour; great-grandchild Alex Colby and step great-grandchildren Aiden and Jesse.

Roland, Pa, Pepere and Dad will be greatly missed.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin Lewiston on Friday Jan. 29, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home and the church at one given time. For this reason, the Mass that will be celebrated for Roland at Holy Cross will be livestreamed by Prince Of Peace Parish on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021 at 11a.m. Please visit http://www.princeofpeaceme.com to view Roland’s Mass of Christian Burial. Burial with military honors will take place at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4586.

