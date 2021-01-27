With a voice of grit and gravel, roots musician James sings with an authenticity lost in time. A modern guitar master, James’ skill has a depth and range that seems impossible for a man with only two hands. An award-winning songwriter, James brings all of this to his amazing stage show. A live performance by James is part theatre concert, part stomping-on-the-porch dance party and part stand-up comedy. He was born the last in a long line of performers including dancers, story tellers, choir singers, jazz pianists, and porch-stomping guitar thumpers dating back to the 1800s. James’ songwriting has been compared to Leonard Cohen’s and his guitar virtuosity to that of Jimi Hendrix. His critically acclaimed trilogy of albums, “Songs Famed for Sorrow and Joy” (2008), “For Rosa, Maeve and Noreen” (2009), “And for the Dark Road Ahead” (2012), for Toronto’s Northern Blues label has gained James’ praise not only for carrying on great traditions, but for being a true innovator.

For more information, visit portcityblue.com.