John Poulin of Auburn clears snow Wednesday from a pond in the city. The 63-year-old is the youngest of a group of former high school hockey players — the oldest is 72 — who play at the pond daily. “The passion never goes away,” said the 1976 graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn. “I sometimes will clear the ice while on skates, but I don’t want to waste my skating energy. I don’t have that much to begin with.” Poulin said the group of friends have been playing together since they were kids. “We are going back 55 years,” he said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

