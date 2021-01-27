Paul Forgues clears snow Wednesday from his car in Auburn. Forgues said the lack of significant snow this winter has been just fine with him. “I’m loving that we have had no snow,” he said. “If we are going to have snow, this is just the right amount. I used to ski when I was younger, but not anymore. The mountains can have all the snow they want.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
auburn maine, weather
