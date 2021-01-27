BRIDGTON — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is meeting virtually at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays through Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has structured its meetings to allow for its many committees to share their plans, accomplishments and concerns with the whole membership at the beginning of each of four monthly meetings. However, it is the primary focus of the third monthly meeting, dubbed a club assembly.

The second monthly Thursday meeting is reserved for the board of directors when issues of long-lasting impact are discussed, such as financial status, membership, commitment to local and international projects that are the essence of Rotary’s recognized position.

During the remaining two monthly meetings, typically an outside speaker will bring something special to the gathering: an update from local town management, an introduction to a local business or nonprofit, a motivational speaker, significant projects in other Rotary districts and clubs, or a topic to broaden knowledge of the world.

Speakers scheduled in the near future include:

Jan. 28: Heather Pierson, local singer/songwriter, performing a few songs and sharing life as a performer without live venues available during the pandemic.

Feb. 4: Andrew Drewer, FBI special agent, will talk about the relentless scamming aimed at boomers and older folks.

Feb. 25: Melinda Thomas, program assistant, New England Arab American Organization, former proprietor of Clipper Ship Tea House of Bridgton, will speak.

March 25: Bridgton Town Manager Bob Peabody will talk.

To sign up to hear a speaker, contact George Szok at [email protected] For more information about other programs or membership, contact [email protected] To learn more about the Rotary Club, go to lakeregionrotary.com or facebook.com/bridgtonlakeregionrotary.